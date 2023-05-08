SYRACUSE (TNS) – New York lawmakers this week approved legislation banning gas furnaces and stoves in newly constructed buildings, beginning three years from now. That’s a historic step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
But it’s likely just a start. More profound changes are on the way.
Adoption of the new “zero-emission buildings” legislation is a tangible sign of New York’s plan to push fossil fuels out of the energy system and replace them with electricity.
New York is the first state in the nation to pass such a law.
But there is a long way to go to meet the state’s aggressive goals for greenhouse gas reductions. The next steps will be harder — and more expensive.
Policymakers increasingly will face challenges to pay for costly investments in the energy system without burdening vulnerable residents. Already, one New York household in six struggles to pay its utility bills.
Supporters of the state’s energy plan and critics alike have said they want to see more detail on how the transition to a nearly all-electric system will affect consumers.
The legislation approved this week calls for a “climate affordability study,” to be finished by the end of this year, outlining ways to help low-income utility customers navigate the energy transition ahead.
That’s something consumer advocacy groups including AARP and Public Utility Law Project, a group representing low-income customers, pushed for.
“There are so many moving pieces,’’ said Laurie Wheelock, executive director of Public Utility Law Project. “How can we track everything?”
Firm answers about what comes next are hard to come by.
Here are a few of the key questions.
How will this affect home prices?
The new legislation will prohibit the installation of equipment that burns natural gas or other fossil fuels in new homes or new commercial buildings of seven or fewer stories, beginning in 2026. The ban extends to taller buildings in 2029.
There are exemptions for manufactured homes, backup power units, restaurants, manufacturing plants, hospitals and a few others.
Dan Wright, construction manager for Home HeadQuarters in Syracuse, said it costs about $18,000 to install an air-source heat pump in a new house. That’s about $10,000 more than the cost of a gas furnace, he said. But if you add to the furnace price another $3,000 or $4,000 for central air conditioning (which heat pumps provide), the gap is much smaller.
In addition, homebuyers typically get a $3,000 rebate from National Grid for the heat pump, Wright said. So the net difference could be as little as $3,000.
In a well-insulated house, the heat pump will save money over time. “The efficiency of this is going to blow away’’ other systems, Wright said.
Home HeadQuarters, a nonprofit housing agency, has built nine all-electric homes and is constructing more now.
Jeremy Doran, co-owner of Stone Hammer Homes, has built a handful of new houses with heat pumps at the request of buyers. He estimated the higher cost at $10,000 to $15,000.
What about existing homes?
Environmentalists consider the ban on fossil fuels in new construction to be “low-hanging fruit” in the quest for greenhouse gas cuts. Builders can readily incorporate electric-powered heat pumps in the design of a new building. Although they cost more upfront than furnaces, they don’t radically change the price of a new home.
Down the road, state energy policy calls for prohibiting the replacement of gas appliances in existing buildings. That’s a much steeper hill. Many older homes and buildings would require extensive repairs or weatherization to prepare for a heat pump.
“There’s a lot of stuff that people have going on in their homes and buildings that are a barrier to energy efficiency and electrification,’’ said Jessica Azulay, executive director at Alliance for a Green Economy. “Like deferred maintenance of the structure or the roof. Some mold, lead, asbestos stuff. Some (heating system) retrofits cannot move forward until you’ve remediated that stuff.”
That means state officials will have to come up with a way to provide financial assistance for many owners if they want to electrify existing buildings, said Alex Beauchamp, northeast region director for Food and Water Watch.
“It just means the state has to start putting real money up (for) climate stuff, instead of just doing the easier things that cost no, or little, money,’’ he said. “We’re kind of at the phase where, like, now you have to actually spend real money. Let’s do it.”
How will it affect electric bills?
The transformation envisioned for the electric grid is so big, involving so many moving pieces, that it’s hard to predict how it will affect future bills.
If developers build all the wind and solar power plants that have signed contracts with the state – a big if – the added supply could help drive down wholesale electric prices and reduce costs for consumers.
But the electric grid’s readiness to handle increased demand without reliance on fossil fuels still faces technical challenges that haven’t been resolved, grid operators say.
In any case, some of the preparations for a cleaner power grid will be paid for by consumers in their future utility bills.
In February, for example, state regulators approved a plan for National Grid and two other Upstate utilities to construct 62 miles of new transmission lines to help move electricity from Upstate wind and solar farms to downstate areas where the power is needed.
When the new lines are finished and placed into service, the cost to build them will be mixed in with other components of the wholesale price of electricity. That’s expected to cost residential customers throughout the state an extra $3.50 a month.
Likewise, two other transmission projects to transport zero-emission power to New York City will cost the average household about $3 a month once the new lines go into service.
What will happen to the natural gas system?
In rate-case testimony before the state Public Service Commission, a PSC staff expert answered that question this way: “There is a very high degree of uncertainty around the future of the gas system,’’ wrote Paul Darmetko, utility supervisor.
Gas utilities anticipate a potential exodus from their systems if masses of customers install electric heating equipment.
National Grid anticipates a “significant reduction’’ in natural gas sales as electricity takes up more of the load, said Huck Montgomery, director of policy and strategy. At some point, the utility could decommission portions of its network, he said.
But National Grid and other utilities insist that gas networks should not be abandoned. They say even a diminished gas system can continue to serve customers who prefer “hybrid” heating systems with natural gas equipment for the coldest days, plus other customers who still need natural gas.
But many environmental groups advocate phasing out gas utilities. They have urged the state to start limiting new utility investments in gas pipes. They also want to remove legal obligations that require utilities to connect new customers to the gas system at no charge, paid for by all customers.
Those arguments have not been resolved.
What will happen to gas rates?
Natural gas rates have been rising in recent years, in part because utility companies are spending a lot to replace old, leaky pipes. Now the prospect of cutting back on gas usage is raising a new issue.
Several major New York utility companies have urged the state Public Service Commission to raise gas rates this year, simply because they expect to lose business in the future.
Gas utilities could lose customers in droves over the coming two decades if electrification proceeds as planned.
So the utilities are asking state regulators to let them recover billions they have invested in gas pipelines and equipment more quickly than usual, rather than spreading out the bill over six decades or more. Otherwise, the cost to the remaining customers in the next decade or two would be exorbitant, they argue.
If regulators go along with it, that could increase gas rates now by 8% to 15%, not counting the rising cost of normal operations and maintenance, according to studies conducted for National Grid and other Upstate utilities by the engineering firm Gannett Fleming.
Thus far, the PSC has not agreed to raise rates to speed up the cost recovery.
Gannett Fleming argues that both gas and electric prices must rise to achieve the state’s electrification goals.
“It is likely that rates for electric service will increase as rates for natural gas also increase significantly,’’ the company wrote in a report to the PSC. “That is, as the state moves towards 2050, energy will be cleaner but likely more expensive.”
Why go to all this trouble?
State law passed in 2019 requires New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050. The state Climate Action Council, which drew up a rough roadmap for how to accomplish those goals, estimated that the effort would cost about $295 billion.
That’s a lot, but the council determined that it’s less than the cost of doing nothing. In the long run, the investment will save more than $400 billion in avoided costs for health care, fuel purchases, severe storms and other consequences of the status quo.
The goal is to end up with a cleaner, healthier energy system. But it’s going to cost a lot to get there.
As the engineers at Gannett Fleming put it, “Someone will have to pay for the costs of the energy transition.”
State officials anticipate that federal funds from the Inflation Recovery Act will help by providing financial incentives for heat pumps, building upgrades and other items.
Gov. Kathy Hochul also plans to implement a “cap and invest’’ program that is expected to raise more than $1 billion a year by charging companies that produce greenhouse gas emissions.
Energy affordability will remain a key consideration.
During the past year, state officials provided more than $1.2 billion to pay down delinquent utility bills that piled up during the pandemic.
Despite that, more than 1.3 million customers – roughly one household in six – are more than 60 days late paying their utility bills. Some 500,000 customers face potential service termination, PULP reported last month.
Wheelock, the advocate for low-income consumers, said state agencies may need to get creative to protect vulnerable residents as the energy system is transformed. The traditional structure of utility rates, among other things, should be reassessed, she said.
“There is a cost,’’ she said, “that we have to talk about and figure out together.”
–––
©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.