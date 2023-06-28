Wildfire smoke set to return

BATAVIA — An air quality advisory has been issued for today as the GLOW region faces another round of Canadian wildfire smoke.
Air quality is forecasted to reach “Unhealthy” levels in the Western New York region that includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according the state Department of Environmental Conservation. It will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in the Central New York region that includes Livingston County.
The advisory will be in effect for the entire day.
“As we closely monitor the changing forecast, New Yorkers should be prepared for the potential return of smoke from the Canadian wildfires,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “I encourage everyone to remain vigilant, especially if you are vulnerable to air pollution, stay up to date on the latest information and take steps to protect yourself.”
Fine particulate matter consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter.
Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath, according to the DEC. It can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.
People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive.
Due to a cold front entering Western New York from the northwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, winds are expected to bring potential near-surface smoke impacts statewide.
Heavy smoke from the fires cast a visible pall over the GLOW region earlier this month, with a visible, smoky haze. Area residents also reported orange skies, surreal-colored sunsets and similar atmospheric conditions.
When outdoor levels are elevated, going indoors may reduce exposure, according to the DEC. Minimizing outdoor and indoor sources and avoiding strenuous activities can also help.
New Yorkers are urged to take steps including:
n Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips.
n Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas.
n Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees.
n Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air.
n Limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak hours after 7 p.m. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters.
n Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;
n Purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label.
n Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.