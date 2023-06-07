BATAVIA — The poor air quality in the region caused by wildfires in Canada is causing changes to some scheduled events and prompted the governor’s office to recommend school districts cancel outdoor activities.
Among cancellations that have been announced as wildfire smoke persists in the GLOW region:
n Perry Central School has postponed its Ag Day activities set for Thursday. They will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.
n Pioneer Central School has canceled all outdoor activities for Wednesday.
n Geneseo Central School will have not outdoor activities or outdoor physical education classes today. All outdoor after-school and evening athletic/sporting events are canceled for June 7.
n The anti-rabies vaccination clinic set for Wednesday evening at the Orleans County Fairgrounds has been postponed. It will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
n The Genesee Valley Conservancy has cancelled the “Get a Hand on Invasive Species” event that was planned for tonight at the Indian Fort Nature Preserve in Geneseo. A makeup date will be announced in the coming days.
n The Batavia Muckdogs came at Auburn has been postponed.
n Two teams from the New York Collegiate Baseball Game have moved a doubleheader from Rochester to Batavia. The Rochester Ridgemen and Dansville Gliders are scheduled to play at 4 and 7 p.m. Admission is free.
n The entire racing card for Wednesday, June 7 at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack has been canceled due to the continued significant deterioration of air quality in the region.
Finger Lakes is scheduled to resume racing on Monday, June 12. First race post time is scheduled for 1:15pm. Gaming operations continue as normal.
n Buffalo Raceway has cancelled racing for Wednesday June 7th due to high air quality index in the area. Racing is scheduled to resume at 2:30 p.m. June 9 with an 11-race program.
n The Batavia flag football team’s Section V Class B semifinal game has been postponed to Thursday. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia. The finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Monroe Community College.
Batavia is scheduled to face Eastridge in the semifinal. The winner will meet the winner of No. 2 Canisteo-Greenwood and No. 3 Monroe in the championship game.
n The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. is postponing the NYSPHSAA Boys Lacrosse East and West Semifinals due to air quality concerns.
All boys lacrosse games have been rescheduled for Thursday, June 8th. The schedule includes a Class C semifinal between Honeoye Falls-Lima and Jamesville-Dewitt of Section III, which is now slated to be played at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the SUNY Cortland - White venue.
Pre-purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates and times. Spectators that have already purchased tickets but are no longer able to attend may contact service@gofan.co.
NYSPHSAA will abide by the air quality protocol above for all Spring State Championships this weekend. The Girls Lacrosse, Baseball, Softball, Boys and Girls Outdoor Track & Field and Boys Tennis Team Championships are scheduled to begin Friday.
n The Rochester Heart Walk & Run scheduled for Thursday will be moving indoors at Monroe Community College, 1000 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester.
The event opens at 5 p.m., with an opening ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. The run starts at 6:15 p.m.; the walk will start directly after.
As a health organization, we are committed to the health and safety of our community, the American Heart Association said in a statement.
For more information, go to www.RochesterHeartWalk.org.
“Over the past several days, my team and I have been closely monitoring air quality and providing updates to New Yorkers as haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread throughout the state,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “The State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Department of Health have issued air quality warnings since Monday, and according to the most recent forecast, much of the state outside of the North Country is expected to be in an air quality index of unhealthy to very unhealthy today. Additionally, my administration has been in contact with the cities of Syracuse, Rochester and New York. I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts to suspend outdoor school activities and strongly urge those who have not yet done so to follow suit.”