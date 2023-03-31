BATAVIA — A wind advisory has been issued for Saturday in Western New York.
The advisory will be in effect 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.
The advisory also includes Niagara, Monroe, Erie, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.