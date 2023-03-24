BATAVIA — A wind advisory has been issued for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The advisory will last 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. People are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. It’s also recommended they secure outdoor objects.