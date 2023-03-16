WARSAW — If you thought winter was over, think again.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon in Wyoming County.
Narrow bands of heavy lake effect snow may occur with accumulations up to 7 inches in the most persistent snow bands, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Winds may also gust up to 40 mph.
Travel could be difficult, particularly Saturday night, according to the NWS. Blowing snow could reduce visibility significantly.
The winter storm watch also includes Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Erie counties.
Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties remained free of any watches and warnings as of Thursday afternoon.
— By Matt Surtel