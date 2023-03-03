A mixed bag of weather later today into Saturday will bring winter weather advisories across the GLOW region and Western New York.
Advisories from the National Weather Service begin as early as 3 p.m. for Livingston and Wyoming counties, and 5 p.m. for Genesee and Orleans counties. Advisories will be in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Snow and sleet and, in some areas, freezing rain, are forecast. Plan on slippery conditions. The hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute, the Weather Service said.
The conditions are the result of low pressure passing just to the south and pushing into Western New York late this afternoon, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.
There will be a period of heavy snow or mixed precipitation tonight, with snow east of Lake Ontario. There remains considerable uncertainty with how much snow will accumulate south of Lake Ontario, the Weather Service said.
The lowest forecast confidence is south of Lake Ontario roughly between the lakeshore to I-90 (including the Buffalo and Rochester metro
areas). This will be the transition zone, where precipitation may or may not mix with sleet. Expecting 4 to 8 inches of snow here, but do have some concerns that any shift in the snow/sleet line could allow for higher or lower amounts, the forecast discussion said.
Models have trended slightly slower with the start time of the precipitation, which is good news for the evening commute. This said, precipitation will start between 5 and 7 p.m. in the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas, with rapidly deteriorating conditions this evening. There`s a strong model consensus that heavy precipitation will move across the Niagara Frontier to Monroe county area between 7 and 11 p.m., making travel very difficult during this time, whether it falls as snow or sleet, the forecast discussion said.
Cooler air aloft will build in late tonight as the mid-level low moves off to the east. After this happens, precipitation will change to mostly snow by daybreak Saturday. By this time the heavy precipitation associated with strong mid-level warm air advection and difluence aloft will have exited to the east. However, there will be some light snow Saturday morning as the upper level trough moves across the area. There may also be limited lake and upslope enhancement. This may result in 1-2 inches south of Lake Ontario during the day Saturday, according to the forecast discussion.
Here’s a look at the individual advisories:
n The winter weather advisory for Livingston, Wyoming, Ontario, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties will be in effect from 3 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulation of around one-tenth of an inch. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph, the Weather Service said.
n The winter weather advisory for Genesee and northern Erie counties will be in effect from 5 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Saturday. Snow and sleet are expected with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities, the Weather Service said.
n A winter weather advisory will also be in effect for Orleans, Niagara and Monroe ocunties from 5 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Saturday. Snow and sleet are expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
Travel could be very difficult. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities, the Weather Service said.
n A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. today to 1 p.m. Saturday for Steuben County. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.
The advisory also includes the New York counties of Yates, Seneca, southern Cayuga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties.