All four GLOW region counties will be under winter weather advisories later today as several inches of snow are forecast for the area through Saturday morning.
Separate advisories for Genesee and Orleans, and Livingston counties join a previously announced winter weather advisory for Wyoming County.
The snow is expected to create slippery road conditions and may limit visibility in some areas, reports the National Weather Service.
Expect snow to arrive by mid-morning across southwest New York, then spread into the rest of Western New York during the late morning, before reaching the Genesee Valley and western Finger Lakes early to mid-afternoon. Expect a 3- to 5-hour period of moderate snow this afternoon through early evening across much of Western New York, with a few hours of heavy snow possible around midday across the Southern Tier, the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.
The strong March sun angle will likely inhibit snow accumulation on pavement from late morning through mid afternoon, but expect travel conditions to deteriorate rapidly during the afternoon and evening commute as sunset approaches and pavement temperatures begin to drop. The moderate snow will diminish a little in intensity this evening, then give way to more localized lake enhancement overnight south of the lakes, the forecast discussion said.
As far as accumulations go, expect 4 to 7 inches across much of the Southern Tier, southern Erie and Wyoming counties, with 3 to 6 inches from the Niagara Frontier east across the Genesee Valley and western Finger Lakes. Within these areas, expect the higher end of the range to be across the ridge tops and along the Route 104 corridor. Snow amounts will be higher in Chautauqua County, due to a combination of being in the most favorable location synoptically today, and then from a period of lake enhanced upslope flow into the Chautauqua Ridge tonight. Expect amounts here of to 11 inches, the forecast discussion said.
Saturday, lake effect snow showers will linger into the morning hours south of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie with spotty minor additional accumulations, especially from near Rochester into the western Finger Lakes where another 1 to 2 inches may fall. The snow showers will gradually diminish through the day, although a few may linger across the higher terrain south of the Thruway into the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Mainly dry weather will return later Saturday and last through most of Sunday as high pressure builds into the region, the forecast discussion said.
Heres a capsule look at the advisories:
n A winter weather advisory remains in effect rom 9 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Saturday for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast, the Weather Service said.
Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will affect the Friday evening commute, the Weather Service said.
n A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 a.m. Saturday for Genesee, Orleans, Niagara and northern Erie counties. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
Plan on snow-covered slippery road conditions with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to affect the Friday evening commute with road conditions quickly deteriorating around sunset, the Weather Service said.
n A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Saturday for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected, the Weather Service said.
Plan on snow-covered slippery road conditions with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to affect the Friday evening commute with road conditions quickly deteriorating around sunset, the Weather Service said.
n A winter weather advisory remains in effect from noon today to 7 a.m. Saturday for Steuben County. Other New York counties in the advisory are Yates, Schuyler and Chemung. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible, with higher amounts possible above 1,400 feet elevation, the Weather Service said.
Snowfall rates may reach up to 1 inch per hour late Friday afternoon through evening, with lighter snow expected later Friday night. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute, the Weather Service said.
n The winter weather advisory has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for Chautauqua County. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The greatest accumulations will be along the Chautauqua Ridge, the Weather Service said.
Travel will be very difficult with snow-covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will affect the Friday evening commute, the Weather Service said.
More snow for Western New York could be in the forecast next week. Strong low pressure over New England may bring accumulating snow to Western and North Central New York Tuesday through early Wednesday. There remains a great deal of uncertainty with the track and intensity of this system along with resulting snow amounts, the Weather Service said.