BATAVIA — Winter weather advisories have been issued for the GLOW region ahead of a weather system which could potentially cause slippery roads and power failures.
The advisories include will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the expected ice, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities, according to the NWS. Travel could be nearly impossible, with the conditions potentially affecting the morning and evening commutes.
Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution.
The advisories include: n Orleans County may receive 1 to 3 inches of snow with ice accumulations of 0.3 inches. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.
The advisory also includes Niagara and Monroe counties.
n Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties may receive up to 2 inches of snow and ice accumulations of 0.3 inches.
The advisory also includes Ontario, Wayne and northern Erie counties.
In a separate advisory, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric officials said their companies are preparing for the weather.
The companies are urging customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.