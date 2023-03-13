The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes each of the GLOW region counties. The advisory is set to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continue to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are forecast, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
The advisory includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming, Monroe and Allegany counties.
Travel will be difficult at times with snow-covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could affect the Tuesday morning or Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while driving.
Snow is expected to move west across the region Tuesday morning, remaining widespread from late morning through early evening. The heaviest snow will move from the eastern Lake Ontario region early back towards areas southeast of Lake Ontario through the day, before gradually weakening over the western Finger Lakes by Tuesday evening. Snow will taper off across Western New York by late evening or early overnight, then will taper off for areas east of Rochester by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion Monday morning.
As far as accumulations go, the final totals will likely be highly variable across the area due to the complex interplay between marginal surface temperatures, terrain enhancement, and lake enhancement. Generally expect 8 to 12 inches from Lewis County southeast across Oswego County into Wayne/Ontario counties, although the immediate lakeshore will likely be lower due to marginal temperatures near the lake. The Tug Hill region may see a little over a foot. Jefferson County will likely see a wide range, with 4 to 8 inches over the southeastern portion of the county near the northern edge of Tug Hill, tapering down to only 2 to 4 inches near the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario where temperatures will be above freezing on Tuesday, the forecast discussion said.
Farther west, expect 4 to 6 inches from Rochester west towards Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, and also across portions of Livingston and Ontario counties (especially east of the Genesee River). The western Southern Tier will have less synoptic snow, but persistent northwest upslope flow and lake enhancement will likely produce a strip of 4 to 8 inches from the Boston Hills down the spine of the Chautauqua Ridge. Buffalo and Niagara Falls are likely to see the least amount of snow, as is often the case in Nor`Easter and northwest flow setups, with only 2 to 4 inches expected, the forecast discussion said
The snow totals are the most likely outcome, but probabilistic forecast data still shows substantial spread from ensemble members. A relatively small change in the track of the system will result in a notable change in expected snowfall, and location of the highest amounts, the forecast discussion said.
In Steuben County, a winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Tuesday, the Weather Service said.
Snow could be heavy at times late tonight into tomorrow morning, the Weather Service said.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could affect Tuesday’s morning or evening commutes.