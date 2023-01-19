WARSAW — A winter weather advisory will be in effect Friday in Wyoming County.
The advisory will be in effect 1 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected.
Periods of snow will result in snow-covered roads and limited visibility, according to the NWS. Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions, slow down and use caution.
The advisory also includes Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Erie counties. The greatest accumulations are expected along the Chautauqua ridge.