A winter weather advisory has been issued for Thursday in Western New York.
The advisory will be in effect 4 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will spread from southwest to northeast through early Thursday afternoon.
Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are predicted, along with total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch.
Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions which could affect the morning commute.
The advisory area includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.