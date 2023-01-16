GENESEO — A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. to noon Tuesday for Livingston County.
Mixed precipitation is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch may occur with little to no snow accumulation.
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions which could affect the morning commute.
The advisory also includes Monroe, Ontario and Steuben counties.
In them meantime, freezing rain may occur early Tuesday in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties before turning to rain.