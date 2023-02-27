Wyoming County will be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 1 this afternoon until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around a quarter-inch. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.
The advisory includes southern Erie County and the western Southern Tier.
Plan on slippery road conditions with hazardous conditions that could affect this evening’s commute, the Weather Service said.
Snow is also forecast for the rest of the GLOW region where Genesee, Livingston and Orleans, 1 to 3 inches is possible late today and tonight. The snow may mix with sleet at times before changing to just rain, the Weather Service said.
The snow forecast also includes Niagara, northern Erie, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties.
Winds are also expected to gust to 40 to 45 mph on Tuesday in Western New York, especially across the higher terrain, the Weather Service said.