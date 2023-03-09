The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for Wyoming County.
The advisory also includes southern Erie and the western Southern Tier.
Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with the greatest accumulations across the higher terrain of the Southern Tier, Boston Hills, and ridges of Wyoming County, the Weather Service said.
A few high spots may see more than 7 inches, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.
Lower elevations will be at or just above freezing during the daylight hours, with below freezing temperatures limited to the higher terrain. The high March sun angle will also hold down accumulations during the daylight hours, especially on paved surfaces. Accumulations and snow:water ratios will become more efficient after about 5PM Friday as the sun angle approaches sunset and surface/pavement temperatures begin to drop, the forecast discussion said.
Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Friday.
No advisories have been issued for Genesee, Livingston, or Orleans counties, though snow is expected.
Low pressure passing just to the south of the region will bring widespread, accumulating snow Friday through Friday night to Western New York.
More marginal temperatures initially should hold the Niagara Frontier and lower Genesee Valley and western Finger Lakes in the 2 to 4 inches range, including Buffalo and Rochester. The Bristol Hills may see local 3-6” amounts, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Scattered snow showers Saturday will taper off, with dry weather in store for Sunday, the Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory has also been issued for Steuben County. The advisory, in effect from noon Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, also includes Yates, Schuyler and Chemung counties in New York.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected, the Weather Service said.