BATAVIA — No watches or warnings have been issued for this week’s weather so far.
But that could change later this week when a strong snow system will pass through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
A strong storm system will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow later Wednesday into Thursday, the NWS said. Significant accumulations of ice are possible, along with several inches of wet snow.
“A very sharp temperature gradient is expected across the region from south to north during this time, so there still remains a high amount of uncertainty as to which locations across Western and north Central New York will have the highest chances to see impactful ice and snow accumulations,” the NWS said in its statement.
Strong and gusty westerly winds will be possible Thursday night as the cold front passes through the area and changes any wintry mix to snow.
High temperatures of about 30 degrees were being forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, with high temperatures in the upper teens or low 20s on Friday.
Temperatures in the mid-40s are predicted for today. They’re expected to decrease to the low-to-mid teens Thursday night.