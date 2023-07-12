The City of Batavia Police Department is seeking the public’s help with its investigation into an overnight shooting near Holland Avenue in which a woman was injured.
City Police responded at 12:07 a.m. July 12 to the area near Holland Avenue following a report of a disturbance involving 10 to 15 individuals. The caller also reported hearing gunshots in the area, police said.
Multiple individuals were seen fleeing the scene as officers arrived. The office quickly located a female with a single gunshot wound. The injured female was taken by ground ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, police said.
The extent of the woman’s injuries were unknown, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at (585) 345-6311, the Batavia Police Department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370, or by clicking the tip button at bataviapolice.org.