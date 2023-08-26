COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America is calling for the nation to join the organization in flag-waving to remind all Americans of the feelings they had after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
People expressed pride in country, the unity and patriotism in the days after the surprise attacks were committed.
The group’s flag waving event will take place 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 12.
“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester in a news release. “But more than anything, we must teach our children about these men and women and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms. Please join us on Sept. 12, as we wave the American flag proudly like we do each Tuesday morning, and never forget that freedom isn’t free and must be protected.”
Wreaths Across America encourages people to share their pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag -FlagsAcrosstheCountry. People can also submit videos and photos at http://WreathsAcrossAmerica.memfox.io/flagwaving.