WARSAW — A COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic has been announced for Tuesday in Wyoming County.

Bivalent Moderna boosters will be available for those at least 6 months old.

The clinics will take place at the Wyoming County Health Department at 5362 Mungers Mill Rd.

Schedule an appointment online at https://www.wyomingco.net/595/COVID-19.

Those interested may also call the county’s response line at (585) 786-8911 for more information or help registering.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian that can provide consent.

It’s asked that people bring identification and proof of insurance, county officials said in a news release.

Those receiving a second dose or booster should bring their vaccination cards.

There is no charge for COVID vaccines.

Bivalent boosters are recommended for everybody at least 6 months old. They are to be given no earlier than two months after the initial series or previous monovalent booster.

