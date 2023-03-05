WARSAW — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been announced for Tuesday in Wyoming County.
The clinic will be conducted at the county’s Health Department at 5362 Mungers Mill Rd. Bivalent Moderna boosters will be available for those at least 6 months old.
Schedule an appointment online at https://www.wyomingco.net/595/COVID-19. Those interested may also call the county’s response line at (585) 786-8911 for more information or help registering.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent.
It’s asked that people bring identification and proof of insurance, Health Department officials said. Those receiving a second dose or booster are also asked to bring their vaccination cards.
The Center for Disease Control recommends a bivalent booster for everyone over 6 months old.