Wyoming County sets COVID vaccine clinic
WARSAW — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been announced for Tuesday in Wyoming County.
First-dose Moderna shots will be available for those 6 months to 5 years old. Bivalent Moderna boosters will be available for those at least 6 months old.
The clinics will take place at the Wyoming County Health Department at 5362 Mungers Mill Rd.
Schedule an appointment online at https://www.wyomingco.net/595/COVID-19.
Those interested may also call the county’s response line at (585) 786-8911 for more information or help registering.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian that can provide consent.
It’s asked that people bring identification and proof of insurance, county officials said in a news relase.
Those receiving a second dose or booster are also asked to bring their vaccination card.
There is no charge for COVID vaccines.
Bivalent boosters are recommended for everybody at least 6 months old.
Bivalent boosters are to be given no earlier than two months after the initial series or previous monovalent booster.