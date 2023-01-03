WARSAW — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been announced for Wednesday in Wyoming County.
First-dose Moderna shots will be available for those 6 months to 5 years old. Bivalent Moderna boosters will be available for those at least 6 months old and bivalent Pfizer boosters will be available for those at least 12 years old.
The clinics will take place at the Wyoming County Health Department at 5362 Mungers Mill Rd.
Schedule an appointment online at https://www.wyomingco.net/595/COVID-19. Those interested may also call the county’s response line at (585) 786-8911 for more information or help registering.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian that can provide consent.
It’s asked that people bring identification and proof of insurance. Those receiving a second dose or booster are also asked to bring their vaccination card.
There is no charge for COVID vaccines. Bivalent boosters are recommended for everybody at least 6 months old.