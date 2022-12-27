Wyoming County sets COVID vaccine clinic
WARSAW — A series of COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been announced for Wednesday in Wyoming County.
First-dose Moderna shots will be available for those 6 months to 5 years old. Bivalent Moderna boosters will be available for those at least 6 years old and bivalent Pfizer boosters will be available for those at least 12 years old.
The clinics will take place at the Wyoming County Health Department at 5362 Mungers Mill Rd.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent..
Schedule an appointment online at https://www.wyomingco.net/595/COVID-19.
They may also call the county’s response line at (585) 786-8911 for more information or help registering.