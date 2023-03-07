WARSAW — Anti-rabies vaccination clinics have been announced by the Wyoming County Health Department.
The clinics are for dogs, cats and ferrets at least 3 months old. They are free to Wyoming County residents but donations will be accepted to offset costs.
A mandatory $10 fee will be charged for out-of-county residents.
The initial vaccination is good for one year only. Further vaccinations are valid for three years for cats and dogs but remain at one year for ferrets.
Those interested may save time by registering online at www.womingco.net/activities. Call the Health Department at (585) 786-8894 for more information.
The clinics will include:
n March 18 — 9 to 11 a.m. at the county Highway Department on 4328 Route 19 in Rock Glen.
n June 6 — 6 to 8 p.m. June 6 at the Village of Perry Highway Department on 32 South Federal St.
n June 15 — 6 to 8 p.m. at the Town of Arcade Highway Department on 7340 Route 98.
n July 19 — 6 to 8 p.m. at the Attica Town Highway Department on Route 98.
n Oct. 14 — 9 to 11 a.m. at the county Highway Department on 4328 Route 19 in Rock Glen.