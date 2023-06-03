PERRY — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets is set for Tuesday .
The clinic will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the village of Perry Highway Department on 32 South Federal St.
Dogs, cats and ferrets at least 3 months old are eligible. They must be accompanied by a person who can control them.
The initial vaccination is good for one year only. Each vaccination afterward is good for three years for dogs and cats, and one year for ferrets.
The clinics are free to Wyoming County residents but donations are encouraged to offset costs. A mandatory $10 fee will be charged for out-of-county residents.
Those interested may save time and pre-register at www.yomingco.net/activities. Online reservations will be accepted until noon on the day of the clinics.