WARSAW — The Wyoming County Health Department is making the public aware of its Naloxone program.
The Naloxone program allows community members access to — and allows for treatment of — people have overdosed on opioid drugs with the use of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, officials said in a Facebook post. The program is funded by a grant from the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute.
Call the Wyoming County Department of Health to schedule a confidential, one-on-one training and receive an overdose rescue kit. Community and group trainings are also available by calling (585) 786-8890.