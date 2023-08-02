WARSAW — The Wyoming County Department of Planning and Development is asking residents to help refine the county’s Existing Conditions Broadband Map.
“Broadband infrastructure” means wired connections to residences and commercial buildings for fiber or cable internet service. It does not include DSL connections or wireless service.
The current existing conditions map maintained is located at https://www.wyomingco.net/645/Geographic-Information-Systems-GIS.
The interactive map allows users to search a specific address or navigate around the county.
Comments or feedback can be provided to the Wyoming County Department of Planning and Development and the map will be updated regularly to include feedback received.
Having an accurate representation of who does and does not have broadband will help guide future planning efforts and communications with New York State and the Federal Communications Commission.
Wyoming County also encourages residents to search their address on the FCC’s National Broadband Map a thttps://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and review provider and location data.
If provider or location data appears to be incorrect on the FCC map, users can challenge that information directly with the FCC through the website by selecting “Availability Challenge” or “Location Challenge” and submitting the appropriate evidence.
Email craigmile@wyomingco.net for more information.