If you’re reading this, thank your favorite teacher. If you’re a parent who has found a teacher who has played a strong role in helping your child thrive, thank them, too.
If you’re feeling healthy, make sure to thank your doctor – or a nurse, pharmacist, or other health care provider that has you feeling full vim and vigor.
Then, be sure to fill out a nomination form for a new special section called “Teachers & Healers” that The Daily News and The Livingston County News will debut in May. The section will highlight extraordinary people who work in the fields of education and healthcare.
Nominees may be someone who has cared for your health, or a nurse who is one of your friends or even a family member. Maybe, someone you know has made an impact on the lives of patients either through a medical contributing or by implementing kindness and compassion toward patients or co-workers. The same criteria apply for those in education with whom you may have formed a close connection. Perhaps you know someone who is dedicated to the field of education either for their contribution to bettering an educational platform or for their daily contributions of showing kindness and spreading positivity to students and others.
Links to nomination forms may be found on thedailynewsonline.com and thelcn.com. Or, you may go directly to https://tinyurl.com/4f7bvf3c (educators) or https://tinyurl.com/3pbae2dm (healers).
Nominations will be accepted through Tuesday, April 4, at 4:30 p.m.
The “Teachers & Healers” section will coincide with National Teacher’s Day, on the first Tuesday of May, and National Nurses’ Week, which is May 1 to 7.
The idea was inspired by a similar project undertaken by a newspaper in Michigan. After reading through their section, our staff decided it was a good idea that – as newspapers often do – we should bring to our community.
Already, we have received a number of enthusiastic nominations from those who appreciate our local teachers and healers. Through their nominations were are learning about the dedicated people working with their children and loved ones, and the important roles they have played.
Education and health care are important components in any society. Events of the COVID years have added extra pressure and challenges to the men and women working in these fields. Yet, they still show up every day to perform their regular duties. But the work day doesn’t always end when their shift does or they take on tasks outside of their routine. We are fortunate to live in an area where we have passionate teachers, health care providers, and others who appreciate those efforts.
The work of teachers and healers may go unnoticed at times. This project is part of an effort to highlight people who make an impact every day in the four-county GLOW region. We will be showcasing selected stories in the special “Teachers & Healers” section.
The next time you are at a school event, or picking up your child, or visiting the doctor’s office – even if only for a routine check-up - tip your hat to them and thank a teacher or healer for a job well done.