BATAVIA – Heather Zerillo, the longtime art director of The Daily News, has been involved in nearly every aspect of producing the daily newspaper, coordinating everything from sales to production and anything in between.
On Monday, Zerillo’s experiences culminate with her becoming general manager of The Daily News and the Livingston County News.
Monday also marks a new chapter for the newspapers, when Sample News Group of Huntingdon, Pa., assumes ownership of the papers. The sale of the papers to Sample by Johnson Newspaper Corp. of Watertown was announced March 23.
“Over the past month as we (Sample News Group) have been working on this acquisition, it became immediately evident that Heather Zerillo is the true leader of our team here at The Daily News,” said Brian Nalepa, regional vice president and publisher for Sample News Group.
“She has a passion for this industry and is dedicated to serving this community with great products and service. I have seen the connections she has with community leaders, her volunteerism, and her commitment to getting the job done and done right. Our readers and advertisers should know they will have someone truly vested in the betterment of the community,” Nalepa said. “We are very fortunate to have her.”
In her new role, Zerillo will oversee day-to-day management of the business operations of the newspaper, consumer marking, and advertising. She will also lead community relations and outreach efforts.
The business office will return to Batavia, with subscriptions and delivery information being managed locally. The Daily News office at 438 East Main St. will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have a really great team here that is willing to do whatever is needed to put together our paper. Everyone is dedicated and cares a lot about the work they do and the papers they put out,” Zerillo said. “And they care about the community.”
Regional Editor Ben Beagle called Zerillo an established leader at the paper and said that her experience and community involvement made her an ideal choice to take the general manager position, which had been vacant for the past three months.
“We have worked closely together for a number of years, and I look forward to that continuing as we work toward a shared goal of making The Daily News a part of every family in the GLOW region.”
Zerillo, who has a 30-year career in the graphics and newspaper industry, joined The Daily News as art director in 2008. In that role, she has managed the workflow, personnel and output of the art and production department, which includes print and digital advertising, video and audio creation.
As staffing levels have changed in recent years, Zerillo took on increased responsibility, that includes coordinating work across all four departments of the paper, sales, editorial, circulation and production.
“It’s like I’m an air traffic controller between departments,” Zerillo said. “I create deadlines and manage the schedule of publications and make sure everything is in and complete by deadline. I have to make sure everything lands on time.”
Outside of work, Zerillo is involved in a number of community organizations, often assisting with promotions and marketing materials, and volunteering at events. Those organizations include the Batavia Players community theatre troupe, St. Joseph’s Regional School, Notre Dame High School, from where she graduated in 1990, Our Lady or Mercy Parish, and Boy Scouts in Le Roy, where she is a committee chair and her husband, Phil, has been a Scoutmaster.
Zerillo has a bachelor of arts degree in graphic art from L.I.U. Southampton.
Though it was her pursuit of a career in marine biology took Zerillo, who grew up in Le Roy, to the east end of Long Island.
“But I had motion sickness that could not be easily overcome. I thought over time I would conquer it, but I just couldn’t,” she said.
A college advisor, who noted that Zerillo had been active in her high school newspaper and the yearbook, pointed her toward a course in typography and layout that would lead to her degree.
“I found I had a talent,” said Zerillo, who followed college co-op and internship experiences with jobs at a pair of Long Island newspapers, including roles as advertising art director and production manager.
“Each time I got a little more involved in the planning and structure of the paper,” she said.
Zerillo moved back to Le Roy in 2001. She was employed as a graphic designer and art director in Rochester, working on campaigns for some of Rochester most-recognizable companies, including Wegmans, the University of Rochester, and several sports teams, before coming to The Daily News.
With her husband Phil sent on multiple deployment with the National Guard to Iraq, a growing family, and daily commutes that cut into family time, Zerillo was looking for a job that would be closer to home.
“The Daily News offered the flexibility to come and go with my kids. That was the additional support I needed,” she said.
“Coming to the Daily News was like a family,” said Zerillo, a mother of five children. “And I’ve enjoyed the friendships it has afforded me as well; my co-workers have become friends.”