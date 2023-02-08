Despite the messages he’s gotten from people claiming the contrary, Steve Friday doesn’t consider himself a hero.
Friday, a firefighter for more than 20 years who joined the Bergen Fire Department last fall, came to the aid of Joanne Williams of Greece on Jan. 27 after she went into cardiac arrest while shopping at Walmart in Brockport,
The Bergen resident said he’s gotten tons of messages and “friend requests” on Facebook which basically said, “We need more people in the world like you. You’re a hero.”
“The one that really got to me, that I thought was kind of nice, a friend from up in the North Country — Harrisville — she had commented that she and her husband rethought that they should go out and get recertified for CPR,” he said.
Friday said he’s told the people who wrote to him that he’s not a hero, that he does what he hopes others would do if they were in the same situation and stop and help the victim.
“Though they weren’t expected or needed, I want to thank everyone for all the kind comments,” he said. “I just want to help people. I don’t do it for any notoriety.”
On Jan. 27, Williams and her husband were shopping at Walmart when she went into cardiac arrest. Friday and his wife, Cindy, were also there, getting some shopping done.
“We were still shopping and headed over to the cold cuts and cheese. We came around the corner, ‘Her (Williams’) husband was saying ‘Joanne, get up! Come on Joanne, stand up!’” Steve Friday said. “I knew something was wrong when I heard that.”
Friday said when he got to her, she was in a sitting position. Another person in the store called 9-1-1.
“I got over to her and found that she had no pulse, laid her down and started doing compressions. She was completely unresponsive with agonal breathing,” he said. Agonal breathing is an abnormal breathing pattern characterized by labored breaths, gasping, and, often, myoclonus and grunting, the National Institutes of Health says.
EMTs arrived and took over the response, Friday said he saw improvement.
“Once I saw that on the monitor, I felt that, yeah, she’s going to be OK,” he said.
Basically, he was in the right place at the right time, the firefighter said.
“I always try to walk away from that. I do what I can to help and when I know that things are pretty much settled down, I leave.”
Williams was taken to the hospital and has since gone home.
As far as how Joanne Williams’ family found out who he was, Friday said, “My daughter-in-law posted a thing ... about what had happened at Walmart. A friends of hers is a friend of the daughter of Joanne (Cheryl Antonacci) and that’s how they ended up finding you.”
The Bergen resident said that last Thursday, he met Antonacci and her husband, Jason, in the parking lot of the Brockport Walmart where he helped Joanne Williams the previous week.
“Cheryl had FaceTimed her mom. She wanted to see me and thank me and I told her no thanks were needed,” Friday said.
Friday said he’s become friends with Williams and her family. He said Cheryl Antonacci told him when her mom is better, they would take him and his wife out to dinner.
“I said, ‘Oh, that’s not necessary.’ When they kept insisting, I said, ‘Just buy me a package of bologna,” he said, laughing.
Friday said he doesn’t think Williams was home from the hospital for 10 minutes when she sent him a message on Facebook.
“She wanted to thank me again and said, ‘When I’m feeling better, we’re going to take you and your wife out to dinner. Obviously I became friends with them,” he said.
In the 20-plus year he’s been a volunteer firefighter, Friday said, he was with the Chili Fire Department, the Gates-Chili Fire Department and the city of Rochester Fire Protectives. He was voted in last October as a Bergen firefighter.
“I used to be a CFR (certified first responder). That was before they had the EMTs. My CPR card expired eight years ago,” he said. “I try to keep up with the CPR protocols to the American Heart Association.”
Friday said he had administered CPR to patients before, mostly responding with fire crews before the ambulances got to the scenes.
“This wasn’t my first time doing CPR. The survival rate with CPR alone isn’t that good. It was fortunate enough that I did that with Joanne and the ambulance got there with the AED (automated external defibrillator) to give her a shock,” he said. “I’ve probably done CPR, counting this last time, probably five or six times now.”
In a separate incident a over a year ago, Friday recalled, he rescued a woman from a house fire. A resident of Hidden Meadows mobile home park, he said the fire department honored him during a Hidden Meadows Board of Directors meeting.
“I kicked in the door of a house in the community that was on fire and helped get a woman out of there. A few months later, they presented me with a plaque,” he said. “It was one of our open board meetings. Three or four of our officers from the fire department showed up and they made a presentation and gave me a plaque.”
Friday said his family was there as part of the surprise.
“The one member of the board called my wife a day or two before and let her know and she got in touch with my kids,” he said.