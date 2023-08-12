HAMLIN — Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, a family-owned business headquartered in Avon, held a grand opening for its newest store. The store opened its doors on Monday at 1722 Lake Rd.
The store interior features new tiled floors, high ceilings and the Quicklee’s branding. Quicklee’s says it has ample parking space, state-of-the-art fuel pumps with touchscreen interfaces, and a dual bay car wash offering both soft touch and laser wash options.
“With every new store, we aim to expand our reach and serve new communities,” said Quicklee’s VP and Chief Operating Officer Ken Perelli, “Hamlin is a testament to our ongoing commitment to bring convenience, value, and exceptional service to every corner of Upstate New York.”
“Our Hamlin store is not just about the infrastructure. It’s about the people. We’re proud to have brought on board a fantastic team from the Hamlin community, ensuring that our customers receive the top-notch service they’ve come to expect from Quicklee’s,” said Quicklee’s General Manager Brian Mongi.
The store opening follows the extensive remodeling and reopening of the Hudson Avenue store in the city of Rochester. Looking ahead, Quicklee’s has set its sights on further expansion, with a new store planned for Niagara Falls and multiple locations in the Rochester region.