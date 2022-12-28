BUFFALO — With some people not going anywhere due to the restrictions in place recently and others who were able to leave the area to visit family for the holidays, the need for blood and platelets remains constant, the Red Cross says.
According to AAA, the Red Cross said, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year. The Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year.
“It really pertains to our 27-county region. The Red Cross of Western New York encompasses 27 counties — the Buffalo area, the Rochester-Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier, which extends as far east as Delaware County, but obviously the Bighamton-Elmira-Corning is the most heavily populated,” said Red Cross Western New York Regional Communications Director Michael Tedesco. “This goes even beyond the region, this is a national callout. It’s a national need.”
Tedesco said the Red Cross doesn’t have specific donation goals.
“Our goals are just to meet the needs of the area hospitals. On an annual basis, we collect between 55,000 and 60,000 units of blood within the region. That’s all types,” he said. “There are people who have the (Type) AB, which is rarest, and they are certainly on our call list. O-negative is the universal donor. That can be transfused quickly without having to cross-check. That can be transfused to a person of any blood type in an emergency situation.”
This time of year, in particular, is a kind of perfect storm, Tedesco said.
“There’s seasonal illness. We’re still dealing with COVID, we’re dealing with flu and the RSV virus. On top of that, we have winter weather. We don’t want people to travel when it’s not safe, so we end up canceling drives,” he said. “We’re just asking people to consider trying to fit in a donation when they have an opportunity.”
After donating blood, a person may need to remain at the site for a little while, the communications director said.
Red Cross blood donation will resume this week in Genesee, Orleans and/or Wyoming County and continue through Jan. 20.
The scheduled times and donation sites are as follows:
n 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday at Robert Morris school, 80 Union St.
n 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 6 at Genesee County Social Services building, 5130 E. Main Street Rd.
n 2-7 p.m., Jan. 17 at First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd.
n 1-6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Darien Fire Hall, 10537 Alleghany Rd.
n 1-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at St. Maximilian, 2707 Angling Rd.
n 1:30-7 p.m., Jan. 9 at Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall, 11302 S. Lake Rd.
n 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 14 at Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd. (Route 5)
n 1:30-6:30 p.m., Jan. 20 at Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St.
n 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.
n 1-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at Strykersville Fire Hall, 594 Minkel Rd.
n 12-6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Warsaw Moose Club, 13 Frank St.
n 12-5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at JW Jones Hall, JW Jones Hall, 366 Leicester Road
n 1-6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Dansville Moose Lodge, 6 Main St.
n 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 17 at Noyes Memorial Hospital, 111 Clara Barton St.
n 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 4 at Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court St.
n 1-6 p.m., Jan. 9 at Lima Volunteer Ambulance, 7024 W. Main Rd.
n 12-5 p.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, 21 Summers St.
