Red Cross hoping to draw blood donors

BUFFALO — With some people not going anywhere due to the restrictions in place recently and others who were able to leave the area to visit family for the holidays, the need for blood and platelets remains constant, the Red Cross says.

According to AAA, the Red Cross said, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year. The Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year.

