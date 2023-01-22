Regal Cinemas at Destiny USA is one of 33 Regal properties that will remain after the theater chain closes eight more locations next month. Three of the locations to be closed are in Western New York.

(TNS) – Regal Cinemas is closing more movie theaters after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Business Insider reports the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain, behind AMC, is closing 39 theaters in the U.S. starting Feb. 15, including eight locations in New York state. Four are in Upstate New York, including Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Williamsville, Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, and Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca,

