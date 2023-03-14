PERRY — A discussion on backyard tree fruit and berry pruning will be conducted March 25 by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County.
The presentation will take place 9 a.m. to noon on St. Helena St. An exact address will be provided after those interested are registered.
The workshop will be outdoors. Participants are advised to dress accordingly.
The program will include a discussion on selecting plant stock to establish a home orchard or berry planting; soil pH and nutrient considerations; soil testing, pruning, insect and disease management; and maintaining plantings for a successful harvest.
The presenters will demonstrate the tools needed for pruning and provide a hands-on demo of pruning apple trees, highbush blueberries, red raspberries, and blackberries. They will also provide print resources to take home, to help participants establish and care for their home orchards.
Prepaid registration is required. Cost is $10 per farm or family.
Checks can be made out to CCE Wyoming and mailed to 36 Center St. Suite B, Warsaw, NY 14569.
