GENEVA — Dry bean growers are encouraged to attend the 2023 NYS Dry Bean Growers Meeting on March 22.
The meeting will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Cornell AgriTech on 630 West North St. inside the Jordan Hall Second Floor Auditorium. A total of 2.0 DEC credits in categories 10, 1a, 21, and 23 and CCA credits will be available.
Attendees are encouraged to stay through lunch and attend the Dry Bean Cutting at 1 p.m. to visually evaluate and taste the 2022 dry bean varieties that were canned.
The morning meeting will feature updates on dry bean production and marketing; white mold management; Western bean cutworm and soybean cyst nematode management; dry bean variety testing; and incorporating NY dry beans into schools. Participants will also review research priorities and gather suggestions for future educational programs.
Cost is $10 per person for Cornell Vegetable Program enrollees, and $15 for non-enrollees. Lunch is included following the meeting.
Pre-registration is encouraged.
For more information and to register online, see the 2023 NYS Dry Bean Meeting and Cutting Event page at cvp.cce.cornell.edu/events.php. Attendees may also register over the phone at (607) 377-9109 and pay with cash or check at the door.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.