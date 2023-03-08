GENEVA — Dry bean growers are encouraged to attend the 2023 NYS Dry Bean Growers Meeting on March 22.

The meeting will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Cornell AgriTech on 630 West North St. inside the Jordan Hall Second Floor Auditorium. A total of 2.0 DEC credits in categories 10, 1a, 21, and 23 and CCA credits will be available.

