The Shake on the Lake tour of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” continues through Aug. 5.
Performances go on rain or shine, with rain venues available at each tour stop. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended for all venues.
All shows begin with live, toe-tapping pre-show music from the actors accompanying themselves of accordion, guitar and various percussion instruments that helps to introduce the cast.
The remaining 2023 performance schedule is (all shows at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
n July 26: Trailside Lodge at Letchworth State Park, Castile.
n July 27: Wadsworth Homestead, 4 South St., Geneseo.
n July 28: Perry Public Beach, 3750 Walker Rd., Perry, at Silver Lake.
n July 29: Perry Public Beach, 3750 Walker Rd., Perry, at Silver Lake. Show times at 2 and 6:30 p.m.
n July 30: Park Circle, Angelica, in the village’s downtown historic district at Park Cirlce at East and West Main streets. Show time is 3 p.m.
n Aug. 2 and 3: St. Joseph’s Park, 118 Pleasant St., Rochester.
n Aug. 4 and 5: Perry Public Beach, 3750 Walker Rd., Perry, at Silver Lake.
For ticketing information, visit shakeonthelake.org.