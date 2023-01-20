ALBANY — New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli is urging New Yorkers to make sure they spend any gift cards they received over the holiday season.
Unused gift card balances can eventually be turned over to his Office of Unclaimed Fund, which took in a record $48 million from them in 2022.
State law governing gift card expiration dates and fees was changed last year. A new law went into effect Dec. 10 allowing the expiration date for gift cards to increase from five to nine years after the card was issued or the date on which funds were last loaded.
The new also prohibited many fees.
Despite the change in law, the NYS Abandoned Property Law remains unchanged — gift cards and certificates owed to New York residents, or to unknown owners but issued by an entity incorporated in New York, are deemed abandoned and reportable to OUF after five years of inactivity, regardless of expiration date.
DiNapoli urges recipients to read the fine print for details about the fees and expiration dates on any cards they receive and to register the card with the retailer.
DiNapoli’s office is currently holding more than $17.5 billion in unclaimed funds. He urges people to visit his Unclaimed Funds search portal to see if they are owed money.
