PERRY — The fall “Not Back to School” luncheon meeting of the Wyoming County Retired Teachers’ Association will conducted Sept. 6 at East Hill Creamery.
Joyce Thompson-Hovey will speak about the historical packhorse librarian program.
At each meeting, the group supports three community service projects.
Donations of non-perishable foods will be collected for the Attica food pantry. For Angel Action’s backpack program it’s asked that those attending bring non-perishable snack items and school supplies.
Monetary donations will be accepted for Operation Gratitude.
Newsletters have been mailed to the members, and reservations are due by Aug. 25. Retirees from Wyoming or Allegany county schools or retired educators residing in either county are welcome to attend.
For information on membership or newsletters, contact President Sandy Kushner at (585) 689-5271.