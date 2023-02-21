BATAVIA — The Rural Police Training Academy is marking its 35th anniversary of providing top-quality training to police officers and recruits in Western New York.

The RPTA has accepted recruits from across the region since 1985, offering an annual basic course from early April to the following early March, along with variety of in-service courses throughout the year, officials said in a news release. The program is in cooperation with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

