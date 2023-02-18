BUFFALO — The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold a Safety Fair for Orleans County residents on Thursday.
The free session will take place 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension on Route 31. It’s meant to those caring for loved ones with dementia.
“Caring for someone with dementia and knowing how to keep them safe is a tough job,” said Education Program Manager Chelsea Torgalski in a news release. “The Alzheimer’s Association, along with other community organizations, will offer resources to help with these challenges.”
In addition to safety and community information, care consultants will be on-site to meet privately with caregivers if needed.
Residents may attend anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. Registration is not required, but recommended, at bit.ly/OCSAFETY. Those who register will receive free safety tools when they attend.
