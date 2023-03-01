ALBANY — The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer federal assistance to New Yorkers in Western New York affected by Winter Storm Elliott in late December, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week.
Residents and businesses in Genesee, Wyoming, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest loans to aid in their recovery from the storm, which struck the region over the Christmas holiday.
Homeowners may get up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may get up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Business owners may be eligible for up to $2 million for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses. Businesses and non-profits may get economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.
SBA loans are often helpful when eligible homeowners, renters and businesses need financial support following emergencies or weather-related disasters, Hochul said. Following the storm, staff from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and Erie County assessed damages related to this storm, which allowed for SBA assistance.
“My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones during this once in a generation blizzard that wreaked havoc on my hometown of Buffalo, and the lasting impacts of the storm have not gone away,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers who suffered infrastructure damages as a result of the storm will now be able to access services from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These critical resources, in addition to our request for President Biden’s approval for a major disaster declaration, will help provide necessary assistance for our local communities still recovering.”
