Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow. Snow will be heavy at times in the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.