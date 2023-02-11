MEDINA — A total of $250,000 in grant funding has been awarded to the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
The funding was through the Gene Haas Foundation. It will be used to upgrade the classroom at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES site.
Once the renovations are completed, the classroom will be one of the premier Career and Technical Education computer numerical controlled manufacturing labs nationwide, said teacher Bill Rakonczay in a news release.
It will be called the Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Lab once the project is complete.
“We are thrilled to have received this very generous grant from the Gene Haas Foundation,” he said. “The Director of the Gene Haas Foundation, Kathy Looman, encouraged me to apply for the funds because she said she has heard a lot about our program, and from what she saw from our social media accounts. I think that speaks volumes about what we do here.”
“Gene Haas Foundation is thrilled to partner with Orleans/Niagara BOCES on this upgrade to their facility,” Looman added. “This naming program is an endorsement of the best CNC programs in the world. This grant was established for the purpose of highlighting those programs in order to raise the standard of Manufacturing Technology programs everywhere. We would like to thank William Rakonczay and the entire team at Orleans/Niagara BOCES for the success it has had as we look forward to the future.”
The AME program teaches students CNC programming, CNC setup and operation, along with engineering principles. The students also partner with NASA for their HUNCH program, making parts for stowage lockers sent to the International Space Station.
The HUNCH program aims to empower and inspire students through a project based learning program in which the high schoolers learn 21st century skills and have the opportunity to launch their careers through participation in the design and fabrication of real-world valued products for NASA.
The upgrades to the classroom will take place this summer.
“It is a very exciting time for me and for the students,” Rakonczay said. “We are going to have a state-of-the-art learning lab. It’s going to be completely transformed and I know I will be here all summer long to watch that happen. I can’t wait.”
The Gene Haas Foundation has played a very important role in Rakonczay’ s program for many years. It has provided scholarships to his students to continue their education.
Gene Haas, the sole funder of the foundation bearing his name, is the founder and owner of Haas Automation, the largest machine tool builder in the western world.
Haas established the foundation in 1999 to focus on manufacturing education in the form of scholarships for CNC machinist training. It donates millions of dollars every year to manufacturing education and the community.
More than 300,000 manufacturing jobs are currently unfilled due to a lack of skilled workers. The shortage increases daily due to retirements.
“I get calls all the time from companies who desperately need machinists,” Rakonczay said. “There are just not enough trained workers out there.”
The AME program at OCTEC has introduced many students to careers in manufacturing and improves the pathway for them to careers thanks to the generosity of many local companies who have donated machines, provided mentors and shadowing opportunities. The Haas grant will help Rakonczay to attract and educate the next generation of machinists to help populate the workforce.
“I am so grateful to the contributions that this grant and my business/community advisors have made to my classroom and students,” he said. “It is going to change the lives of many of our students and make us a top notch facility. We are the first BOCES as well to receive this award. This is just amazing.”
To follow along the journey of the renovations of the lab, follow the OCTEC AME Class on Facebook.