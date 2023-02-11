Bill Rakonczay

Orleans-Niagara BOCES photo

Teacher Bill Rakonczay is shown in his classroom at the Orleans-Niagara CTE Center. A $250,000 grant through the Haas Foundation will help upgrade the classroom to a state-of-the-art facility.

MEDINA — A total of $250,000 in grant funding has been awarded to the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.

The funding was through the Gene Haas Foundation. It will be used to upgrade the classroom at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES site.

