Schumer, officials talk today at Micron workforce session

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer lean in to talk. Dennis Nett/syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — One of the federal government’s top science officials will be in Syracuse today to meet with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and executives of Micron Technology to talk about training workers for Micron’s proposed semiconductor manufacturing plant in Clay.

Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, will come to Syracuse University for the event at the invitation of Schumer. The New York Democrat said he wants Panchanathan to hear about workforce training plans to help fill up to 9,000 jobs Micron expects to create in the town of Clay.

