A second-prize winning ticket for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing was sold in Buffalo.
The ticket, sold at Obsido AAA Inc., 1390 Delaware Ave. is worth $1 million.
The winning numbers were 25, 38, 42, 66, 67, 1 and the Powerball was 19.
The jackpot was valued at $419 million.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.