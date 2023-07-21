GENESEO – Two retired Marines were welcomed with loud sirens and an escort from the Geneseo Police and Fire departments as they brought the Great American Road Trip to the village.
Retired Marine Capt. Scott Montefusco and retired Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Brad Adams stopped July 10 at Geneseo Village Park on a cross-country voyage that began May 23 in San Francisco and culminates next week in New York City. When it ends, they will have traveled some 4,163 miles and been on the road for 62 days.
The trip, celebrating first responders, veterans and active military personnel, is also raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The Geneseo stop was day 48.
“I thought maybe driving a 71-year-old vehicle across America, following the route of the first person to ever drive a car across America, might inspire others,” Montefusco said to the dozens of people who had gathered around him and his 1952 Willys Jeep to hear his story.
“We’re also honoring that first person to drive a car across America because after he made the trip in 1903, he then became a World War I veteran. At age 44, he joined the U.S. Army and went to France. He returned home with three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and a Legion of Merit.”
And the man – Horatio Nelson Jackson – continued to serve veterans after his military service by being one of the founders of the American Legion Department of Vermont. Jackson was a doctor in Vermont and a member of the Vermont National Guard. He served in the Medical Corps during World War I.
The Great American Road Trip – like Jackson’s journey with driving partner Sewell K. Crocker – began on the West Coast in San Francisco and traveled east. Montefusco and his jeep have made stops in places such as Pocatello, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and North Platte, Neb. The trip can be followed online at https://gartforvets.org/ and the Facebook page “gartforvets.”
The trip is helping to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charitable organization founded in tribute to New York Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack in New York City. The fund helps homeless veterans and families of military veterans who are killed in the line of duty.
“What Tunnels to Towers does is pay off the mortgage or build that member a new house. Sometimes they have to custom build the stove and microwave low because that person might be in a wheelchair or whatever, so Tunnels to Towers does that,” said Adams.
The Great American Road Trip is the first time Montefusco and Adams have undertaken such a trip. The two met at Geneseo, where Montefusco graduated in 1983, and Adams was a “townie.” They both entered the Marines, about a year apart, and have stayed in touch ever since.
For the road trip, Montefusco is driving the 1952 Willys Jeep he has called “Little Glory” while Adams drives a 1973 Winnebago that is serving as a customized command post support vehicle. The Winnebago is known as “Marines Dream.”
“The Jeep and the motorhome both put their back tires into the Pacific Ocean in San Francisco at the Coast Guard base and they crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and it was on,” said Adams.
The Jeep has had a complete rebuild of its four-cylinder “Go Devil” L134 original engine, including new pistons, valves, bearings, guides, crankshaft, radiator, pump, hoses, wire harness, 12-volt conversion alternator, instruments, gas tank, u-joints, front and rear end, bearings and brakes, front-end components, steering box, tires and body work. It was given a modern high-torque starter, transmission with Warn overdrive and was upgraded to front disc brakes.
The Jeep will be auctioned in New York City with the proceeds going to Tunnels to Towers. Bidding on the Jeep has already opened.
The goal of the trip is to raise between $150,000 and $200,000, said Adams.
Before arriving in Geneseo, Montefusco stopped to visit a Marine who has benefitted from Tunnels to Towers.
Adams said Montefusco and the man had “an emotional Marine moment.”
Since retiring from the Marine Corps, Montefusco worked for the FBI and retired as an FBI agent after 25 years of service. Following federal service, he has been active in veterans’ organizations and has befriended many aging heroes.
Dennis Staley, commander of the Geneseo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, said he is grateful for the effort that Montefusco has undertaken with the Great American Road Trip. Staley said that many of the towns in Livingston County rely on the help of first responders and the donations that people make to help fund them.
“We would be lost without the volunteer services that these little towns have. Fire departments and everything, Geneseo would not be able to afford a paid fire department, so yeah it is huge,” said Staley.
Doug Johnson, who served in the Marines from 1954 to 1957, was among the people who greeted Montefusco and Adams in Geneseo.
“The vets need support and I back them 100%,” Johnson said. “I mean, who else looks after them?”
From Geneseo, the Montefusco and Adams planned to stop in Little Falls, Albany and West Point before arriving in New York City.
A 1973 Vintage Winnebago known as “Marines Dream” made a stop in Geneseo on July 10. It was one of two vehicles taking part in the Great American Road Trip and was driven by Retired Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Brad Adams.