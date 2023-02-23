WASHINGTON D.C. — If you’re in the armed forces, you may want to think twice before eating poppy seeds.
The Department of Defense has issued a memorandum titled “Warning Regarding Poppy Seed Consumption and Military Drug Testing.”
Recent data suggests certain poppy seed varieties may have higher codeine contamination that previously reported, the Defense Department said in a news release. The memorandum warns service members that the consumption of poppy seed products could result in a codeine positive urinalysis result.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Defense Department is encouraging all service members to avoid the consumption of poppy seeds in all forms to include food products and baked goods.
As more information becomes available, the Department will revise its policy accordingly.
