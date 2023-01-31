AMHERST — A PACT Act information and enrollment event for PACT Act eligible veterans and their families will be conducted Wednesday.

The event will be conducted 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George F. Lamm American Legion Post 622 on 962 Wehrle Drive in Amherst. It’s sponsored by the VA Western New York Healthcare System and VA Buffalo Regional Office of the Veterans Benefit Administration.

