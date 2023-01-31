AMHERST — A PACT Act information and enrollment event for PACT Act eligible veterans and their families will be conducted Wednesday.
The event will be conducted 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George F. Lamm American Legion Post 622 on 962 Wehrle Drive in Amherst. It’s sponsored by the VA Western New York Healthcare System and VA Buffalo Regional Office of the Veterans Benefit Administration.
The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act is the most significant expansion of veteran health care and benefits in more than three decades, officials said in a news release. It empowers the VA to help millions of toxin-exposed veterans and their survivors.
Since it was signed Aug. 10, more than 213,000 PACT Act-related claims for benefits have been submitted. Additionally, more than 959,000 veterans have received the VA’s new toxic exposure screenings, with nearly 39 percent reporting a concern of exposure.
For more information about PACT Act and how to file a claim, visit va.gov/PACT.
If veterans, their families, caregivers, or survivors have questions about PACT Act, they may call 1 (800) MyVA411 at any time. Locally, veterans may call the VA Veterans Service Center at 1 (716) 862-8829 for eligibility and enrollment assistance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.