BATAVIA — The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s annual statewide honorary membership drive
Honorary Membership invitations will be arriving in randomly selected mailboxes across Genesee County over the next two weeks, said Sheriff William Sheron in a news release.
Sheriffs’ Institute Honorary Membership dues help to support the Institute’s programming for youth and sheriffs’ offices, officials said. They include the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, crime victim services, annual scholarship program, and education, training, and awards programs for sheriff’s personnel.
The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp is the Institute’s flagship program that takes place on Keuka Lake. A total of 840 economically challenged children from across New York state participate under the direct guidance of sheriffs and sheriff’s personnel who volunteer their time to help make the camp a success.
The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp provides an opportunity to bring children together with deputies in a positive and meaningful environment, officials said. The weeklong camp directly benefits children in area communities who otherwise would not have the opportunity to participate in a summer camp experience.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office selects area children who participate in activities designed to teach an understanding of — and respect for — laws and men and women who enforce them. The strong camper-to-counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.
“The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is proud to support the Sheriffs’ Institute and the excellent work they do in supporting our youth and personnel,” Sheron said. “The incredible summer camp experience and educational and training opportunities provided by the Institute are invaluable assets to our county residents and Sheriff’s Office. We encourage anyone who is interested to become an honorary member and help support these great programs.”
In addition to the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, the Sheriffs’ Institute also provides an annual scholarship to each of New York State’s Community College’s Criminal Justice Programs. This scholarship program is designed to help attract the best and the brightest to the criminal justice vocation.
Those who would like to become an honorary member and did not receive a letter in the mail may visit www.sheriffsinstitute.org.
Established in 1979, the Sheriffs’ Institute is a not-for-profit corporation and tax-exempt organization. Contributions to the Institute are tax deductible, and the Institute is registered with the New York State Attorney General’s Charities Bureau.
Neither the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office nor the Institute solicits donations or memberships via telephone.
For more information visit www.sheriffsinstitute.org.