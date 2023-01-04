WARSAW — Area shoppers are reminded to turn in their holiday shopping receipts to be entered into the “Shop Wyoming and Win” contest, Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce officials said in a news release.

Receipts must be from purchases made in Wyoming County between “Black Friday,” Nov. 25 and Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. They must be submitted or postmarked to the Wyoming County Chamber by 5 p.m. Friday.

