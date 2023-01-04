WARSAW — Area shoppers are reminded to turn in their holiday shopping receipts to be entered into the “Shop Wyoming and Win” contest, Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce officials said in a news release.
Receipts must be from purchases made in Wyoming County between “Black Friday,” Nov. 25 and Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. They must be submitted or postmarked to the Wyoming County Chamber by 5 p.m. Friday.
Shoppers are also able to submit the receipts at drop boxes located at designated Chamber member businesses throughout the county. To find the locations visit WyCoChamber.org.
The 12th annual holiday promotion is part of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce’s Buy Local program that encourages shoppers to buy their products locally and discover all the great products and services that can be found in Wyoming County, Chamber officials said.
Every $50 worth of purchases made in Wyoming County will make a person eligible for one entry in the $25,000 drawing as well as the drawing for the guaranteed prizes.
All receipts must be originals and have a person’s full name, phone number, address and email clearly written on the back.
The drawing will be conducted Feb. 14.
The Wyoming County Chamber & Tourism is the leading membership organization for local and regional growth, advocacy, and connection fo the county’s business community,, Chamber officials said. It offiers a varitety of programs and more.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.