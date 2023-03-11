Shurtz was drawn to health care field

MEDINA — Marc Shurtz is the current CEO for Orleans Community Health, a position he’s held for nearly three years. Prior to that, he served as the CIO.
Shurtz grew up in Michigan and moved to Western New York after serving in the Navy for 13 years. He was drawn to the healthcare field because he finds it very rewarding to have a positive effect on the community every day. Prior to his career move to Orleans Community Health where he has spent the last nine years, Shurtz worked for a large law firm in Buffalo for more than 10 years.